Louisiana Tech’s Online MBA ranked highest in state on latest U.S. News & World Report list

Louisiana Tech University’s Professional Master of Business Administration (MBA) and online bachelor’s programs were named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 list of Best Online Programs released today.

The online MBA was ranked No. 85 in the nation, and was the highest ranked program in Louisiana for the second year in a row.

“Our top rankings coupled with outstanding placement rates for our students — 100 percent for MBA graduates — are evidence of the outstanding education delivered by some of the best faculty in our nation,” said Dr. Chris Martin, dean of the College of Business. “As we continue to grow our enrollment, we also celebrate the increased academic achievements of our students and the high impact research of our faculty. I am proud of the hard work each person in the College of Business has put in to make us the best in our state.”

U.S. News ranked MBA programs using five categories: engagement, peer assessment, faculty credential and training, student excellence, and services and technology. The 2023 rankings assessed 366 online MBA programs.

The online MBA was also recently ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s list of “25 Most Affordable Online MBAs” and No. 52 on their “Best Online MBA Programs” list.

“I’m proud that we are able to deliver a top academic program with such a high return on investment,” said Martin. “Our graduates leave Louisiana Tech prepared to be innovative and ethical leaders in today’s rapidly changing business environment.”

Accredited by AACSB International, Louisiana Tech’s Professional MBA program is designed to provide a solid foundation in all business disciplines while integrating technology and innovation and exploring business issues in a global context. The online delivery method makes learning convenient for those who cannot attend a consistent class schedule and prefer to work at their own pace.

Additional delivery methods include the Traditional MBA, Hybrid MBA, and Executive MBA. Graduate certificates in business administration and information assurance as well as a Master of Accountancy (MAcc) and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) are also offered as part of the College of Business’ graduate programs.

For more information on these rankings, visit usnews.com/online. For more information on Louisiana Tech’s MBA, visit business.latech.edu.