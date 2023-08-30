LOUISIANA TO ONCE AGAIN JOIN THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA

LOUISIANA TO ONCE AGAIN JOIN THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES NEW YEAR CELEBRATION...

For a third year in a row, Louisiana will parade across the national and international stages in the 2024 Tournament of Roses® Parade in Pasadena, California. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” The 2024 Louisiana Rose Parade® float features a larger than life Mardi Gras jester, fleur de lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and of course lots of purple, green and gold.

“What better place than Louisiana to highlight the world of music and Mardi Gras? We’re looking forward to another award winning float with unprecedented exposure to Louisiana and all our great state has to offer,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Once again, Louisiana will provide the mid-parade entertainment. The theme highlights how in a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes and dreams, music unites us all. Details on the Louisiana performance will be released in the near future.

“Louisiana loves a parade, so what better way to invite visitors to come experience our state than to join us for Mardi Gras – our biggest and most famous celebration,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism sponsored a float in the 2022 and 2023 parades. Louisiana’s participation has reached an estimated four billion viewers and generated approximately $39.2 million in media advertising value.

“This is a great opportunity to reach the world with all of the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana,” said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois. “We want to share that opportunity and shine a spotlight on every corner of the state. It was a huge success the past two years and we’re excited to do it again in 2024.”

In 2022, Louisiana’s float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. In 2023, the Louisiana float won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

The Rose Parade presented by Honda will roll January 1, 2024 and broadcast live all over the world at 8:00 am PST through Rose Parade broadcast partners, including ABC, NBC and Peacock.

For more information on how to join Louisiana to decorate the 2024 Louisiana float in Pasadena, go to https://www.explorelouisiana.com/2024-rose-parade.