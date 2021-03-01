LOUISIANA TOPS 1 MILLION VACCINE SHOTS

Louisiana has reached a coronavirus vaccine milestone. More than 1 million vaccine shots have been administered across the state in the 11 weeks since immunizations began. The latest data from the state health department Monday shows more than 657,000 people have received at least their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been available. More than 368,000 people have gotten both required doses.

Louisiana is getting its largest shipment of vaccine doses to date this week, as federal officials roll out a third coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.



“We still have work to do, but this milestone marks a big step in putting this pandemic behind us. These vaccines are saving lives every day and bringing us closer to normalcy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a post on Twitter.