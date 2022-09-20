LOUISIANA TRAILS AND BYWAYS WINS BEST TRAVEL WEBSITE AWARD

The Louisiana Office of Tourism won a 2022 WebAward presented by the Web Marketing Association for the LouisianaByways.com website. The award recognized the new website design for Louisiana Byways as the Best Travel Website. Winning websites are selected by judges who review submissions and score them based on design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation, and content. Louisiana Byways received a total score of 65.5 out of 70, well above the industry average score of 53.

“It’s important we encourage visitors to travel to every corner of Louisiana, and the 19 scenic trails and byways are a huge part of that effort,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We’re very proud of this wonderful new site and how it shares all the ways you can Feed Your Soul on a Louisiana road trip.”

The Louisiana Office of Tourism undertook the project of redesigning the Louisiana Byways website in 2021. Following the pandemic, the popularity of road trips rapidly increased, making there no better time to invest in new marketing resources for the state’s existing byways program.

“Our trails and byways consistently draw in visitors and share the authentic culture, music and culinary Louisiana experience,” said Assistant Secretary of tourism Doug Bourgeois. “This new user-friendly website make it even easier for visitors to plan their trip to Louisiana.”

Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Travel Website as part of its annual WebAward Competition. Since 1997, the WebAwards have been recognized as one of the premier industry-based website award programs. The Web Marketing Association is an all-volunteer organization founded in Boston in 1997.

Visit the award-winning website at LouisianaByways.com.