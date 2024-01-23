Louisiana Travel Association honors tourism industry with 2024 Louey Awards

During its Annual Meeting last week, the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) announced the winners of the Louey Awards, which honor and showcase individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.

“We are thrilled to highlight the outstanding work of the 2024 Louey Award Winners,” said Chris Landry, LTA President and CEO. “Through their initiatives, our visitors leave not as tourists but as new found advoactes for the state.”

The winners of the 2024 Louey Awards are as follows:

Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget up to $499,999): WEST FELICIANA PARISH TOURIST COMMISSION

Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $500,000 – $999,999): SABINE PARISH TOURIST & RECREATION COMMISSION

Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $1 million and above): LAFAYETTE CONVENTION & VISITORS COMMISSION

Tourism Campaign of the Year: VISIT SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER – 318 RESTAURANT WEEK

Festival/Event of the Year: VISIT LAKE CHARLES – LOUISIANA FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL

Attraction of Year: BIEDENHARN MUSEUM & GARDENS

Accommodation of the Year/Full-Service Lodging: PARAGON CASINO RESORT

Accommodation of the Year/Bed & Breakfast: THE ST. FRANCISVILLE INN

Major Event of the Year: VISIT BATON ROUGE – US YOUTH SOCCER SOUTHERN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Restaurateur of the Year: LIZ MUNSON

Restaurateur of the Year: CHEF DAMIEN “CHAPEAUX” CHAPMAN

Marion “Butch” Fox Advocacy Award: DONNA O’DANIELS

Victor Profis Travel Media: ASHLEY & JAMES FOX-SMITH, COUNTRY ROADS MAGAZINE

Rising Star of the Year: ERICA GLORY

Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement: ARLENE GOULD

Louisiana Spirit Award: CARLA TATE

About the Louisiana Travel Association

LTA is a trade association leading and strengthening Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry through advocacy, education, and promotion on behalf of our members. Tourism generated $1.9 billion for Louisiana in 2022 and is the 4th highest employer in the state. For more information, visit LouisianaTravelAssociation.org.