Louisiana Treasury Publishes List of Unclaimed Property Owners Check for your name beginning Tuesday, October 3, 2023!

The Louisiana Treasury is excited to announce the publication of 80,567 names of Unclaimed Property owners in local newspapers across the state. This initiative aims to reconnect residents with money received by the Treasury in the past year.

To find the list of Unclaimed Property owners, be sure to check the Legal Notices section in your local newspaper on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. These lists will be printed in every parish in the state, making it easier than ever for residents to see if they are entitled to unclaimed property funds.

State Treasurer John M. Schroder emphasizes the significance of this initiative, stating, “We are committed to reuniting residents with their rightful assets. The publication of these names is a crucial step in the process, and we encourage everyone to take a moment to check for their name in their local newspaper.”

To expedite the claims process, residents can visit LaCashClaim.org and file a claim online. The Louisiana Treasury is dedicated to ensuring residents receive the funds they are owed.

Unclaimed Property is lost or forgotten money from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, securities, insurance proceeds, and more. Businesses are required by law to report unclaimed property to the Louisiana Treasury annually. Due to changes in addresses or other factors, rightful owners may not always be aware of their assets when businesses attempt to return property to the owners. It then comes to Louisiana Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program until the rightful owner can be located and reunited with their property.

Don’t forget to check your name in your local newspaper this week!