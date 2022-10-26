Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being

drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in

violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions

to help tackle the problem legislatively.



“The rise in violent crime is a significant problem in every part of Louisiana,” said Rep.

Seabaugh. “From our most rural parishes to our largest urban centers, every corner of

Louisiana has seen a significant rise in violent crime over the past few years. It’s time that

we stop complaining about the problem and have some real discussions about why this is

happening and what we can do to put an end to it.”



The proposal has gained significant support from groups across Louisiana. Everyone from

the Sheriffs and District Attorneys associations to Attorney General Jeff Landry, and even the

Bayou Mama Bears are excited about the prospect of implementing real solutions to

Louisiana’s violent crime epidemic.



“Violent crime continues to plague our communities,” said Louisiana Sheriffs Association

President and Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb “Louisiana is the top state for homicides

and has one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation. As sheriffs, we took an oath to

protect public safety and ensure laws are enforced, and we cannot stand by and allow this

trend to continue.”



Cobb continued, “That’s why sheriffs voted this week to pursue legislative priorities that

help reduce violent crime in our communities and protect not just the people in our

parishes, but also deputies on our streets. We’ll work with our criminal justice partners to

research and propose common sense measures that keep Louisiana families safer. We want

bad actors to know– we will protect our communities and violent crime will not be tolerated

here in Louisiana.”



Representative Seabaugh stressed that the focus of any discussion regarding Louisiana’s

violent crime problem must start with the 2017 criminal justice reforms referred to as the

Justice Reinvestment Act. This was a highly controversial series of legislation designed to

reduce Louisiana’s prison population, which it largely succeeded in doing. Louisiana’s

current prison population is just over half of its 2017 levels. The dramatic spike in violent

crime almost immediately followed this reduction in prison population across Louisiana.



“The relationship between the two seems clear, but there are those who deny the

connection,” Rep. Seabaugh said. “It is time that we had a deeper, fact-based look into this

issue and that we be willing to admit that perhaps some mistakes were made.”

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association agrees that the solutions must start with a close

look at the 2017 legislation.

Loren Lampert, Executive Director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, issued the

following statement: “LA District Attorneys have always maintained that we needed 5

complete years of data before we will be able to determine the long-term impacts of the

2017 reforms.



“Nov. 1, 2023, marks the passing of 5 complete years,” he said. “We agree that it is time to

objectively study the impact of this sweeping legislation and determine exactly what the

costs and savings have been. This will also serve to determine what impact – if any – the

reforms have had on the surge in violent crime over the last 3 years.”



Attorney General Jeff Landry has long been a critic of the 2017 criminal justice changes and

strongly endorsed the task force.



“As I predicted, the governor’s failed criminal justice reform has resulted in new victims of

violent crime,” said Landry. “Instead of dangerously releasing criminals back into society in

order to simply check a political box, the governor should have ensured convicts get the

treatment and training they need to become productive members of society.”



The Bayou Mama Bears, a rapidly growing statewide group of women fed up with the rise of

violent crime and lack of safe streets for their children, has also endorsed the new task

force.



“As crime surges across Louisiana, women across our state are now living in constant fear of

being the next victim of violent crime,” said Laura Rodrigue, founder of the Bayou Mama

Bears and a former prosecutor in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. “We worry about

protecting ourselves, and more importantly, our children. We applaud our leaders who

recognize the need for change and who are committed to making that change. The Bayou

Mama Bears will continue to fight to protect our Louisiana families and we will continue to

recognize those leaders who stand beside us.”



The new task force will be created by legislation currently being drafted by Rep. Seabaugh to

be introduced during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in April.



“This is not the time for half-measures or another ‘step in the right direction’ type approach.

This is a battle that we cannot afford to lose,” Seabaugh said.

