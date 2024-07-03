Louisiana wins 4-H Shooting Sports national championship

By V. Todd Miller, LSU AgCenter; featured photo provided by David Boldt/LSU AgCenter

Victoria McClung of Bossier City won the small-bore rifle category in the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships held June 23-28 in Grand Island, Neb.

McClung helped the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team win its fourth championship in the last five years. That includes a second-place finish last year and the event being canceled due to COVID restrictions in 2020.

McClung is one of two individuals from Louisiana who placed first. The other first-place finisher was KG Bourgoyne from Assumption Parish in air pistol

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img class="lazy" decoding="async" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

Twenty of 36 participants from Louisiana placed in the top 10 individually.

This year’s event involved 708 4-H youth between the ages of 14 and 18. Contestants came from 40 states, and Louisiana sent 36 participants and nine coaches to the competition.

4-H youth development instructor David Boldt said he was thrilled with the team’s accomplishments and stressed how impressive it is to win the overall competition as many times as the Louisiana delegation has.

According to Boldt, two teams finished in first place, two teams finished second, two teams finished third, one team finished fourth and two teams finished seventh. Overall, all nine of the Louisiana 4-H teams finished in the top seven of their respective events.

The nine discipline areas included air pistol, air rifle, compound archery, hunting skills, muzzle loading, recurve archery, shotgun, small-bore pistol and small-bore rifle.

“It was an unbelievable year,” Boldt said “Those crazy team results are a first for Louisiana, and we have seen some really good years.”

The Louisiana delegation placed first overall, which is a sweepstakes award comprised of how the nine teams from a respective state placed.

“These kids keep setting the bar high for future teams,” Boldt said. “I want to thank the kids, parents, chaperones and coaches for their great representation of our Louisiana shooting sports program. What a great group to be around.”