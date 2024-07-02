Louisianans encouraged to report littering to 855-LA-LITTER

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), and Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) announce the launch of the new litter hotline number, 855-LA-Litter. Louisianans are encouraged to report littering to this hotline number managed by LDWF.



“We are ramping up litter enforcement in Louisiana with support from the State Police, Wildlife and Fisheries agents, and local law enforcement,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “It’s important that we educate those guilty of littering and work together to keep Louisiana beautiful.”



When reporting, the caller should give the violator’s license plate information and make of vehicle. The information provided will then go to the appropriate enforcement agent in the parish where the violation took place. Violators will receive a warning letter and may be subject to fines.



“It is our duty at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to conserve and protect our Sportsman’s paradise. Working together to keep Louisiana beautiful through fighting litter is important for our quality of life as well as that of our wildlife and fisheries. As the leading litter enforcement agency in the state, we must work to help keep Louisiana’s many forests, roads, and waterways clean for all who call this state home,” said Madison Sheahan, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.



Other efforts to clean up roadways and increase the enforcement of litter laws include:

In 2023-2024, the Office of the Lt. Governor distributed $650,000 in grants to 13 sheriff’s offices for trucks, trailers, crews, and equipment for litter enforcement and removal.

The State Police are actively tackling commercial litter by holding trucks accountable for lost loads.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development routinely picks up trash and debris along state roadways, so litter does not enter ditches and waterways.

“Louisiana spends $91.4 million each year on our litter problem, and there are 143.8 million pieces of litter on our roadways,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Litter hurts our environment, our economy, and our quality of life. It’s time to do something about it and clean up Louisiana.”



Keep Louisiana Beautiful shares ways people can help prevent litter:

Keep your truck bed clean

Secure your load

Use a portable ashtray for cigarette butts

Keep a trash bag in your vehicle for garbage

Additional information about litter prevention and removal can be found at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.