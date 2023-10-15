Louisiana’s 2023 Gubernatorial Primary brings forth a full ballot of candidates

Randy Brown, Bossier Press-Tribune



Saturday October 14, 2023 was Election Day across the state of Louisiana as the Gubernatorial Primary election saw a full ballot with political races statewide from the Office of The Governor on down. There were also a number of local political races, as the four year cycle of Louisiana’s Gubernatorial Primary is always one of the largest election ballots placed before voters in the state of Louisiana. There were also four statewide constitutional amendments on Saturday’s ballot. And, there will also be four statewide constitutional amendments on the November 18, 2023 General Election ballot.



Statewide, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, placed first in the race for Louisiana Governor with 547,828 votes (52%) followed by Shawn Wilson, a Democrat, with 275,527 votes (26%). With 52% of the vote, Landry won the race outright and there will not be a runoff for this race in the November 18, 2023 General Election. The 2023 Louisiana Governor’s race was a crowded field with 15 candidates vying for Louisiana’s highest elected office. Current two-term Governor John Bel Edwards was term-limited and could not seek re-election for Governor in 2023.



Current Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, a Republican, was re-elected to his post with 678,521 votes (66%) besting a field of six contenders. In the race for Louisiana Secretary of State, Republican Nancy Landry and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup topped the field of eight candidates. Landry received 197,521 votes (19%) and Collins-Greenup received 196,537 votes (19%). Landry and Collins-Greenup will face off for the position of Louisiana Secretary of State in the November 18 General Election. In the race for Louisiana Attorney General (the position currently held by Governor-Elect Jeff Landry), Republican Liz Baker Murrill and Democrat Lindsey Cheek came out on top in a field of five candidates. Murrill received 463,108 votes (45%) and Cheek received 239, 653 votes (23%). Murrill and Cheek will face off for the position of Louisiana Attorney General in the November 18 General Election. In the race for Louisiana Treasurer, Republican John Fleming and Democrat Dustin Granger came out on top in a field of three candidates. Fleming received 442,665 votes (44%) and Granger received 321,426 votes (32%). Fleming and Granger will face off for the position of Louisiana Treasurer in the November 18 General Election.



Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain was unopposed. And in the race for Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance, Tim Temple won the seat outright when the only other candidate in the race dropped out back in August.



Locally, Bossier Parish voters also cast their ballots for several elected positions. In the race for the District 4 seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Stacey Melerine received 59% of the vote, Emma Shepard received 21% of the vote and Paige Hoffpauir received 20% of the vote. These results are district wide. BESE District 4 includes the parishes of: Bossier, Caddo, Webster, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Sabine, Natchitoches and Winn.



In the race for State Senator in District 31, Alan Seabaugh received 54% of the vote and Mike McConathy received 46% of the vote. In the race for State Senator in District 36, challenger Adam Bass received 62% of the vote and incumbent Robert Mills received 38% of the vote. In the race for State Senator in District 39, Sam Jenkins received 34% of the vote, Cedric Glover received 26% of the vote, Jim Slagle received 26% of the vote and Barbara Norton received 14% of the vote. Even though Gover and Slagle both received 26% of the vote, Gover will face Sam Jenkins in the November 18 General Election as a result of receiving 80 more votes than Slagle.



In Louisiana State Representative Districts 5, 8 and 10, Dennis Bamburg, incumbent Raymond Crews and incumbent Wayne McMahen all ran unopposed. In the race for State Representative in District 9, incumbent Dodie Horton received 60% of the vote and challenger Chris Turner received 40% of the vote. As a result, Horton will serve four more years in her third and final term as the Louisiana House State Representative for District 9.



In the race for Bossier Parish Sheriff, incumbent Julian Whittington came out on top with 87% of the vote and challenger Chris Green received 13 % of the vote. Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Jill Sessions, Bossier Parish Tax Assessor Bobby Edmiston and Bossier Parish Coroner Mike Williams were all unopposed during this election cycle.



In the multiple political races for seats on the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the District 1 race saw Bob Brotherton receive 59 % of the vote, Michael Farris receive 24% of the vote, Mary Odom receive 10% of the vote and Andre Wilson receive 8% of the vote The race for the District 3 seat on the Bossier Parish Police Jury resulted in incumbent Phillip Rogers receiving 67% of the vote, and Andy Modica receiving 33% of the vote. The race for the District 4 seat on the Bossier Parish Police Jury resulted in incumbent John Ed Jorden receiving 58% of the vote, while challengers Jack Harvill and Donald Stephens received 24% of the vote and 18% of the vote respectively. The race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5 resulted in incumbent Julianna Parks receiving 76% of the vote and challenger Barry Butler receiving 24% of the vote. In the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 6 race, Chris Marsiglia received 71% of the vote and Robert Berry received 29% of the vote. In the race for the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 seat, former Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso received 56% of the vote and incumbent Charles Gray received 44% of the vote. In the race for the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 10 seat, Julian Darby received 44% of the vote, Mary Giles received 32% of the vote and James Carley received 23% of the vote. Darby and Giles will face off for the District 10 Bossier Parish Police Jury seat in the November 18 General Election. In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 12, Keith Sutton received 53% of the vote and incumbent Mac Plummer received 47% of the vote.



Bossier Parish Police Jury seats in District 2 (Glenn Benton), District 7 (Jimmy Cochran), District 8 (Doug Rimmer) and District 11 (Tom Salzer) were unopposed. There was also a special election for the District 4 seat on the Bossier Parish School Board. In this race, Sherri Pool received 51% of the vote, Tommy Green received 43% of the vote and William Leighton received 6% of the vote.



There were also four statewide Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. Statewide, the election results for the amendments are as follows:



Amendment #1, an amendment that would Ban the use of financial or other donations from a nongovernmental source or a foreign government to administer elections under most circumstances, passed statewide by a margin of 73% to 27%.



Amendment #2, an amendment that would declare the highest level of constitutional protection for the freedom to worship in a church or another place of worship, requiring courts to apply the strictest level of judicial review to challenges when government bodies restrict access, passed statewide by a margin of 79% to 21%.



Amendment #3, an amendment that would require lawmakers to use 25% of any state surplus to pay retirement debt for the four state retirement systems, passed statewide by a margin of 56% to 44%.



Amendment #4, an amendment that would allow local government officials to remove a property tax exemption from non profit organizations that lease housing and have repeated public health or safety violations, passed statewide by a margin of 66% to 34%.



Bossier Press-Tribune Managing Editor Stacey Timsley got some quotes on election night from a few of the victorious candidates in the multiple races for district seats on the Bossier Parish Police Jury. District 3 incumbent Philip Rodgers said, “I am so thankful for the people of District 3 for re-electing me to the Bossier Parish Police Jury. There is much to be excited about in Bossier Parish and I’m happy to continue the work I’ve been doing in my first term. I couldn’t do this without the support of my wife, Jenny, and our sons, Noah and Aiden. Thank you again, District 3! I am always available to you and ready to help.”



District 9 candidate Pam Glorioso said, “I want to thank all the people in District 9 for their vote. I want to thank them for entrusting me to serve on the Police Jury. I look forward to working with my fellow members in making Bossier Parish a great place to live.” And District 5 candidate Julianna Parks said, “ I appreciate your trust in me. I can’t wait to get to work on my goals for the next four years.”



Early voting turnout was low statewide. Overall statewide voter turnout for the Saturday October 14, 2023 election day has not yet been made available.



For complete election results locally and statewide, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website at: www.sos.la.gov



Election night photos by Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune:

Adam Bass, newly elected state senator for Louisiana’s 36th Senatorial District, celebrated his win with friends, family and supporters during his election watch party on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Bass was elected with 62% of the vote.









Newly elected Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 candidate “Pam” Glorioso celebrates her win with her supporters at her election watch party on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Glorioso was elected with 56% of the vote.



