LOUISIANA’S FIRST BUC-EE’S IS COMING TO RUSTON

Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston are pleased to announce Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, Louisiana. This will be the first Buc-ees in the state of Louisiana and will have a major economic impact on Ruston and North Louisiana.

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based company, was founded in 1982 and has since become a popular stop for many travelers. Buc-ee’s is known for its exceptionally clean restrooms, countless gas pumps, and endless choices of snacks, making it the perfect place to stop on any road trip.

The travel center in Ruston will encompass more than 53,000 square feet, providing 120 gas pumps, and creating a minimum of 200 full-time jobs. The starting pay will begin at $16 per hour with full benefits including health insurance, three weeks of paid time off, and 401-K benefits with company matching. The company is investing over $50 million of capital expenditures into the project.

Mayor Ronny Walker stated, “This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee’s to our community and look forward to their success. This project has been in the works for several years and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members. I would also like to say thank you to the Lincoln Parish School Board, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff for their partnership in this project.”

Jade West, Economic Development Director for the City of Ruston, stated, “This is a huge win for Ruston and all of North Louisiana. We are thrilled that Buc-ee’s saw the potential in our city and are so glad they are locating the first Buc-ee’s in Louisiana here in Ruston. The economic impact of this development is substantial and something the community will continue to benefit from for years to come. I am excited to see the additional development and indirect economic impact that will spur from this project. Our community is well-positioned for future growth and success.”

The travel center will be located off the Tarbutton Road Exit, directly across from Ruston Junior High School. The Buc-ee’s facility is slated to start construction later in 2023 and will be fully operational by 2025.

“The City of Ruston worked diligently to bring this new asset to North Louisiana,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President & CEO Justyn Dixon said. “NLEP thanks Mayor Walker for allowing us to assist them in landing this exciting project.”