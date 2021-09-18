Louisiana’s National Scenic Boom or Bust Byway Earns Toyota Grant to Install New Picnic Tables in Hosston and Plain Dealing



SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau won a Love Our Byways – Conservation and Beautification Grant from the Toyota Motor North America and National Scenic Byway Foundation. The grant will fund new picnic table installations at two local parks along Louisiana’s National Scenic Boom or Bust Byway, Robert L. Nance Park in Hosston and Plain Dealing Lake Park in Plain Dealing. On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tourist Bureau will host byway clean-ups and celebrate placement of 8 new picnic tables along the Boom or Bust Byway.



Volunteers are sought to clean up the areas near the parks then enjoy a complimentary lunch at noon at each of the parks. Free t-shirts will be given to volunteers, as well as trash collection tools. If you are interested in volunteering, click here to fill out a volunteer form or email Charlie Rice at crice@sbtcb.org. All participation is extremely valuable.



The Boom or Bust Byway is a 136-mile road trip through Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes. The goal is to spur economic development in the rural communities of North Louisiana.



Local sponsors of this project include the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Keep Bossier Beautiful, Shreveport Green and Plain Dealing Proud.



After the clean-up volunteers might enjoy embarking on the Heritage and Harvest Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. located along LA Hwy 3049 and US Hwy 71. For more details, click here.



For more information about the Boom or Bust Byway, visit www.BoomOrBustByway.com, or download the free app in iTunes or Google Play stores.