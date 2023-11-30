Louisiana’s Native Amanda Shaw to Illuminate Christmas in Minden Festival

Minden Main Street is proud to announce the headline act for this year’s Christmas festivities – the talented and beloved Louisiana native, Amanda Shaw. The enchanting holiday celebration will take place on December 9, 2023, in the heart of Minden, offering locals and visitors alike an unforgettable evening of music and merriment.

Amanda Shaw, a dazzling fiddler, singer, and songwriter, will bring her unique blend of Cajun, rock, and folk influences to the stage, infusing the Christmas in Minden Festival with the spirit of Louisiana’s rich musical heritage. Known for her dynamic performances and infectious energy, Amanda Shaw is set to deliver a performance that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Christmas in Minden events will kick off on Friday evening with the Tree Lighting Ceremony along with a Wine Walk and Holiday Trail of Lights Hayrides. The festivities continue on Saturday with Christmas brunch at 9:00 am at Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery followed by free kid activities on Pearl Street along with a vendor market with Amanda Shaw taking the stage at 5:30 pm. Stick around for the spectacular firework show at 7:30pm. Attendees can anticipate a magical evening as the festival transforms Minden into a wonderland of lights, decorations, and holiday joy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amanda Shaw to headline our Christmas in Minden Festival. Her Louisiana roots and exceptional musical talent perfectly embody the spirit of our community celebration,” said Taylor Wren, director of Minden Main Street. “Amanda’s performance promises to be a highlight of this year’s festival, creating lasting memories for everyone in attendance.”

In addition to Amanda Shaw’s headline performance, the Christmas in Minden Festival will feature a range of activities for families, local artisans showcasing their crafts, and an array of delicious holiday treats.