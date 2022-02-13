Loy Beene Moore

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Former banker, local businessman and civic leader Loy Beene Moore passed away on February 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church Bossier City, 201 John Wesley Boulevard, Bossier City, LA at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Reverend Mark J. Goins. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Bossier City.



Loy was born in Shreveport on July 2, 1937, to Randle Thomas. Moore, Jr., and Evelyn Beene Moore. He lived almost the entirety of his life on his family farm, The Beene Plantation, in Bossier City.

Loy’s early childhood was spent on the farm until the family moved to Broadmoor in 1948. He graduated from C. E. Byrd in 1955 and graduated with a degree in Accounting from Southern Methodist University in 1959. He was an active member of several campus athletic programs and a member of the Kappa Alpha Order.



After graduation, Loy returned to Bossier City and went to work for Bossier Bank & Trust Company for two years. He left the bank to attend the School of Banking of the South at LSU and worked as a State Bank Examiner. After completing banking school, he returned to Bossier Bank & Trust as a junior officer of the bank.



Loy met his wife, Peggy, while working at Bossier Bank and shortly after their marriage in 1969 they built their home on the farm in Bossier City. He also made a career change to become Vice President and Cashier of Louisiana Bank & Trust Company. He would eventually become a Director, President and finally CEO of LB&T until he left the day-to-day operations of the bank in 1981 to pursue personal and business interests. He was briefly brought out of his banking retirement in 1986 when he returned to help the bank navigate an unprecedented economic downturn and overseeing the construction of the bank’s new headquarters, Louisiana Tower. Most importantly, LB&T provided Loy with the opportunity to develop friendships that truly lasted a lifetime.



During his banking hiatus, Loy started taking a lead role in the management of a family holding company, the Haynesville Mercantile Company. He recognized that Bossier City, and specifically the area around the family farm, was positioned to see tremendous growth related to the recently completed I-220 Bypass that now bisected the family farm.



While at Louisiana Bank, Loy had already developed a commitment to community and economic development that led him to volunteer his time, talents and resources serving in various capacities as a member of the Board of Directors of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Committee of One Hundred and the Credit Bureau of Greater Shreveport. He also served on the Boards of the Red River Valley Association, President and longtime board member of the Louisiana State Fair, and as a Trustee for Centenary College and First United Methodist Church in Bossier City. And just because he could not get banking out of his blood, he served on the Board of Directors of Planters Bank in Haynesville and was serving as a member of the BancorpSouth Bank Advisory Board of Directors.



Having grown up on both sides of the river, Loy had an ability to “cross the bridge” between Shreveport and Bossier in a way that few had been able to do on both a professional and a personal level. And while that ability was one of his hallmarks, his personal and professional loyalties were in supporting and developing Bossier City. He served twice as Chairman of the Bossier YMCA and assisted in securing a donation of the land for their Bossier City campus. Loy spent many years in a leadership position with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, serving one term as President. It was during this time that he was instrumental in working with former Congressman Joe D. Waggoner on the creation of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, an organization charged with developing industrial development sites in Bossier Parish. Loy would later serve as chairman of the GBEDF and would spend many more years supporting that organization’s Executive Committee.



His work with the Chamber of Commerce and the GBEDF uncovered a calling that resulted in a lifelong commitment to promote and protect Barksdale Air Force Base’s position as a stabilizing economic influence for the entire region. He noticed senior leadership at Barksdale was often dismayed at both the Bossier and Shreveport Chambers each having a Military Affairs Committee and he was focused on creating a single entity that could represent both communities. Those efforts culminated in the creation of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Committee. Under his Presidency the MAC tackled several emerging issues for airmen including housing upgrades, HVAC improvements to Hoban Hall, and other programs that continue to assist Barksdale’s airmen and mission.



Soon after the establishment of the MAC, Congressman Waggoner again asked Loy to step into a leadership role with the 8th Air Force Consultation Committee and worked with other civic leaders to develop Barksdale Forward, a lobbying group with the mission of protecting and expanding the mission of Barksdale Air Force Base. Those military support organizations gave him the opportunity to make several joint civic / military trips around the country and to Europe visiting other bases and developing relationships that continue to benefit Barksdale to this day. Loy would say the relationships were the highlight of those trips, but in reality, it was that landing on the USS John F. Kennedy that earned him his “tail-hook” and the subsequent catapult launch off the carrier deck!



While he gave much of his professional time to supporting civic organizations his greatest professional joys were in working with his family. Loy was involved with his brother, Taylor, in the ownership of the Shreveport Captains and with his brother, Tommy, in the ownership of All Star Lanes in Shreveport. He worked for nearly forty years with his extended Beene family managing the timber and real estate holdings of Haynesville Mercantile Company. Loy will be remembered for the deliberate and methodical development of the family farm and playing an instrumental role in Bossier City’s and Bossier Parish’s transition from a bedroom community to a dynamic and thriving community.



Loy loved to travel, and he had great satisfaction that he and Peggy were fortunate to travel together with their dear friends, Bonnie & Harry Solomon for many years. Together, and over a period of years, they managed to drive through every state in the country except Alaska (which they did visit) and Hawaii. Loy’s trip planning skills were legendary and spending two or three weeks a year road tripping was one of his greatest joys. He also loved his Corvettes and from 1962 to 2009 it was rare he did not have one. His favorite was the one he got to drive off the assembly line and it really disappointed him when he realized he no longer had the knees to keep driving them. Loy’s mastery of the steel guitar was only equaled by his knowledge of country music, particularly the history of the Louisiana Hayride and the Grand Ole Opry. And he was very proud to be known for his ability to be the oldest “techie” around.



He was a man of many interests, but his biggest and most important interest of all was his family. His family will remember that even with all he gave to his community he always had more to give for his family. He rarely missed a performance, a game, a practice or a celebration. His family was his fuel. He won the race and we just hung on for the ride.



Loy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his bride of 53 years, Peggy Hilburn Moore; his son, John Michael Moore and wife, Beth Moore; daughter, Susan Moore Feibel and husband, Lance Feibel; grandsons, Peyton Beene Moore and Hudson Keith Moore; granddaughters, Evelyn Elizabeth Beene “Ellie” Feibel and Levi Lucille Rae “Lucy” Feibel; brothers, Randle T. “Tommy” Moore, III and wife, Dorothy Hays Moore and Taylor Frost Moore and wife, Judy Patterson Moore.



Honoring Loy as pallbearers will be Hoyt Bain, W. Harlan Beene, III “Trey,” Reginald Cassibry, Jerry Fielder, Sonny Moss, David Solomon, Harry Solomon, Paul Solomon and David Winkler, Sr.



Severing as honorary pallbearers will be A. Hartie Spence, Sr., Percy Hubbard, his nephews; Jeffrey Hilburn Douglas Moore, Randle T. Moore, IV, Stuart Frost Moore, and the Directors of Haynesville Mercantile Company.



The family suggests memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Kappa Alpha Order Educational Foundation, 115 Liberty Hall Road, P.O. Box 1865, Lexington, VA 24450.



I have taught you the way of wisdom; I have led you in the paths of uprightness, When you walk, your step will not be hampered, and if you run, you will not stumble

Proverbs 4: 11-12