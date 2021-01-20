Loyola College Prep Hosts Open House Tours

Loyola College Prep invites middle school students for private tours of Loyola’s campus during the second Open House week scheduled for Feb. 1-5.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, tours will be done in small groups, and registration is required. To schedule a tour, visit loyolaprep.org/openhouse .

“We are excited to welcome future Flyers and their parents, and walk them through a typical school day at LCP. Guests will get to engage with current students, alumni, faculty and staff,” said John LeBlanc, Principal at Loyola College Prep. “Loyola offers a different high school experience that is grounded in our Catholic identity with opportunities for students to evolve in academic excellence, faith in action and student involvement.”

In addition to small group tours of the campus during a typical day, students and parents will have the chance to learn about college placement, financial assistance, accommodations, admissions and more.

Loyola College Prep offers a faith-based high school experience grounded in Catholicism, with a focus on growing students in conscience, character and compassion.