Loyola College Prep Seniors Hold Style Show

Seniors of Loyola College Prep showcased a fabulous style show complete with models and choreographed group numbers during the 68th Annual Style Show and Luncheon on Wednesday, November 10, at Bossier Civic Center.

Chaired by Jolene Heard, Jennifer Roberts, and Camille Jones, the 68th Loyola Style Show theme was “Viva Las Vegas!”

“What started as a ladies luncheon almost 70 years ago has transformed into a unique and grand celebration for the Loyola seniors,” said Roberts. “From the senior walk, to the alumni walk to the actual show where the seniors model clothes from local shops, it’s an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

The Style Show has a lasting history at Loyola College Prep dating back to 1952.

It began as a fundraising luncheon made up of 30 – 40 ladies which has grown into a highly anticipated community event that often will see more than 1000 people in attendance.

The Style Show is sponsored by the Loyola Parents Association and honors the graduating seniors.

Some of the fashion ensembles worn by the seniors during the style show included pieces from Simply Chic, JAC, LE Chalk, Dillards, Squires, and more.

The event was catered by Shaver’s Catering.