LPB TO BROADCAST LOUISIANA SPELLING BEE COMPETITION

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will broadcast the Louisiana Leadership Institute’s 2023 Statewide Spelling Bee. The program premieres Friday, August 4 at 7:00pm on LPB PBS Kids 24/7 channel. An encore airs Saturday, August 5 at 3:00pm on LPB-HD.

Children from across the state in grades 3 through 8 took part in the event, with 15 students from Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Greensburg, Lafayette, Laplace, Pineville, and Monroe taking the stage for the finals. The Institute provided a $10,000 grand prize for the champion speller consisting of a $1,000.00 cash prize and $9,000.00 in a Louisiana Student Tuition Assistance & Revenue Trust (START) account along with a Macbook.

The second-place speller also received a Macbook along with a $1,000.00 cash prize. Third place received a $500.00 cash prize, with the rest of the finalists all receiving cash prizes of $250.00. All finalists received a framed certificate and a commemorative medal.

The Louisiana Leadership Institute is an educational organization dedicated to nurturing and empowering Louisiana’s youth. Through a variety of innovative programs, the institute aims to foster leadership skills, promote academic excellence, and inspire a lifelong love of learning among the state’s young minds.