LSMSA welcomes 32 new students affected by Hurricane Ida

To assist families and schools impacted by Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) has enrolled 32 new students with an average GPA of 3.8 and an average incoming ACT of 25. More than half of the new students are from Terrebonne Parish, with others coming to LSMSA from Lafourche, St. Charles, Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Orleans Parishes.

“As Louisianans, it’s in our nature to help our neighbors however we can,” said LSMSA Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton. “We hate the destruction that brought these students here and what their families are going through, but we’re thrilled to be able to open our doors to them. We are confident in their continued academic and personal success.”

This is the only third time in LSMSA’s nearly 40-year history that the school has opened admission mid-semester — first after Hurricane Katrina, then after the 2016 flood, and now after Hurricane Ida. Donations to the LSMSA Foundation are assisting students and their families from areas impacted by the storm, and in addition to the rigorous, university-level living/learning environment, the school offers all students both personal and college counseling.

To contribute to LSMSA families affected by the storm, please visit https://www.lsmsa.edu/give-to-lsmsa/help-lsmsa-families-affected-by-hurricane-ida. To learn more about how high-achieving, academically motivated freshmen, sophomores, and juniors and their parents throughout the state may begin the 2022-23 application process, please visit https://www.lsmsa.edu/admissions/how-to-apply or call 318.357.2503.