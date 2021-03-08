LSU Board of Supervisors approves expansion of Nurse Anesthesia Program

The LSU Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Friday to approve the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand the Doctor of Nursing Practice Nurse Anesthesia Program (DNP-NA) at LSU Health New Orleans by increasing the class size to accommodate approximately ten additional students who will conduct their clinical training at LSU Health Shreveport.

The MOU seeks to remedy the severe shortage of nurses in Louisiana by expanding the availability of undergraduate and graduate nursing programs in North Louisiana. LSU Health New Orleans and LSU Health Shreveport see congruence in their respective missions and seek the clear opportunity to cooperate and collaborate with each other, leveraging their respective skills and resources, creating a synergy that will advance their respective mission and goals.

“LSU Health Shreveport looks forward to working with our sister institution in South Louisiana to positively impact statewide nursing shortages. We are confident that working together we can lessen the current challenges on health care systems”, stated Chancellor G. E. Ghali