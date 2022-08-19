LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS SCHOOL OF NURSING EXPANDS NURSING EDUCATION TO NORTH LOUISIANA

Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved Off-Campus Instructional Site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.

“We are pleased to lead an LSU systemwide effort to quickly fill an urgent need for highly qualified nurses in North Louisiana,” notes Dr. Steve Nelson, Interim Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “Working with LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Shreveport, our accelerated nursing degree programs will address this critical situation.” Applications are now open for the Career Alternative RN Education (CARE) Program, a two-year program designed for individuals who have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field and would like to become a nurse. Students will graduate from LSU Health New Orleans with a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree. “The LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing Off-Campus Instructional Site provides us with the opportunity to academically prepare nurse educators in North Louisiana and provide a career path for individuals with a previous baccalaureate degree to enter into the nursing profession,” says Demetrius Porche, DNS, PhD, PCC, ANEF, FACHE, FAANP, FAAN, Dean and Professor LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. “By preparing nursing faculty and educating more BSN nurses, we would like to impact the nursing shortage challenges in North Louisiana positively.” Students may also enroll in the RN to BSN Degree Program, a one-year program of study specifically for the RN with an associate degree or diploma in nursing. The RN to BSN degree program provides a broad liberal and professional education that builds upon the competencies and knowledge achieved in previous nursing education and practice. Students will graduate with a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. Application information is available here.

LSU Health New Orleans will also offer a master’s degree with a Nurse Educator concentration. The Nurse Educator concentration is an intensive Master of Science in Nursing degree designed for completion in one year. The curriculum is built on theory and skills acquired in the Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. The purpose is to prepare nurses to become nurse educators and accomplish their career goals in academic, practice and service settings. Students will graduate from LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing with a Master of Science in Nursing degree. Application information is available here.

“We are thrilled to partner with the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, with their stellar reputation and track record, to offer these programs for students in North Louisiana seeking nursing and advanced nursing degrees,” stated Sharon Dunn, PT, PhD, Dean of the LSUHS School of Allied Health Professions. “With the current and anticipated nursing shortage, our added capacity for training nurses and nurse educators will allow us to be part of the solution for our community’s urgent and long-term needs.”

Even before the pandemic, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics projected nearly 200,000 openings for registered nurses annually from 2020-2030. The shortage has only grown during the pandemic. Last year, the American Nurses Association sent a letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services to declare the nurse staffing shortage a national crisis.

“Registered nurses are in dire need in Louisiana to provide health care,” notes Linda Ledet, DNS, APRN, PMHCNS-BC, LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing Off-Campus Instructional Site Program Director. “One solution to this problem is to provide education to qualified students who desire nursing as a career. The Bachelor of Sciences (BSN) CARE nursing concentration will admit 20 students in the spring and fall semesters. We hope to grow our admission numbers in the second year. Second-degree nursing students are typically highly motivated and have higher academic expectations than most traditional entry-level nursing students. These accelerated students excel in class and are eager for clinical experiences. Faculty find them excellent learners who are unafraid to ask questions and engage in discussions.”