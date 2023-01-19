LSU Health Sciences Foundation in Shreveport Names Tom Ostendorff, III as Board Chair

The LSU Health Sciences Foundation in Shreveport is pleased to announce Tom Ostendorff, III was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a 2-year term, which began on January 1, 2023.

Ostendorff is a lifelong Shreveport resident and has served on the LSU Health Sciences Foundation Board of Directors for four years, most recently as Vice Chairman. He is the current owner and President of Southern Research Company, which focuses on background investigation for employment, tenancy, and volunteerism. Previously, he worked for the Shreveport Police Department in the Division of Special Investigations and as the District Manager of Purolator Armored.

Ostendorff is a member and former Regional Vice President of the American Society of Industrial Security, a Member of the Committee of One Hundred, and Former Chairman of the Committee of One Hundred Healthcare Subcommittee.

“I look forward to leading this dedicated board and continuing to grow and use Foundation resources to strengthen LSU Health Shreveport in its mission to train our future healthcare providers, deliver exceptional health care, and expand research opportunities. We will continue to help position our academic medical center as a leading economic driver for North Louisiana,” said Ostendorff.

The LSU Health Sciences Foundation’s mission is to inspire donors to invest in LSU Health Shreveport and steward contributions toward its support.

“I am honored to welcome Tom to his new role in serving LSU Health Shreveport,” said Kevin Flood, President and CEO of the LSU Health Sciences Foundation. “Throughout his years on our board, Tom has demonstrated a strong passion for LSU Health Shreveport and brings invaluable leadership, perspective, and expertise.”

Ostendorff will lead a 22-member board which includes the following officers and committee chairs:

Bill Comegys, III – Vice Chair & Investment Chair

Ray Lasseigne – Treasurer & Finance Committee Chair

Valarie Jamison – Secretary & Audit Committee Chair

Bubba Rasberry – Governance Committee Chair

Shane Bridges – Property Committee Chair

Susan Moffitt – Development Committee Chair

Armand Roos – Immediate Past Chair

For a full list of the LSU Health Sciences Foundation Board of Directors, please visit https://www.lsuhsfoundation.org/your-foundation/#board.