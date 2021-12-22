LSU Health Shreveport Adds Rapid COVID-19 Testing of Symptomatic Individuals During Week of Christmas

Shreveport – In an effort to help control the spread of COVID-19 during holiday gatherings, the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) has added new testing dates before Christmas to accommodate symptomatic individuals who need access to a rapid test. RAPID TESTING ONLY will be available on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, Dec 24 from 10AM to 3PM at the North Campus site (formerly Chevyland dealership) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. PCR COVID Tests, Vaccines or booster shots will NOT be available on Dec 23 and 24. No appointment is needed to receive a COVID-19 test.

PCR Tests, COVID vaccinations, booster shots, third doses, and flu vaccinations will be resume on December 28, 29, and 30. After which, all LSUHS sites will be closed from December 31st to January 2nd in observance of the New Year Holiday.

ALL LSUHS VACCINATION & TESTING SITES WILL BE CLOSED

DECEMBER 25 – December 27

DECEMBER 31 – January 2