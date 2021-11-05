LSU Health Shreveport administers 100,000th vaccine and Announces Availability of Pfizer Vaccine for those ages 5 – 11

The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Strike Teams reached a major milestone today having administered just over 100,000 VACCINATIONS. Over 175 individuals have been a part of the LSUHS vaccine teams comprised of physicians, nurses, nursing, medical and allied health students, and the Louisiana National Guard. These individuals have provided vaccines at over 100 locations throughout north Louisiana in an effort to take the vaccine to the people.

Vaccine eligibility now includes those ages 5 and above with the Pfizer vaccine becoming available on Monday, November 8 for those ages 5-11 at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus located at 2627 Linwood Avenue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) formally recommended the vaccine for those 5-11 on Tuesday evening. Following the CDC’s recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reviewed the CDC guidance and alerted all vaccine providers in the state of the approval to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately.

Those wanting to vaccinate children in this new age range are urged to pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. A signed consent form being available upon arrival will expedite receiving vaccine. Any minor under the age of 18 needs a parent present to receive their first vaccine. Minors ages 5-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions. Children who get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can also develop serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)—a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. In Louisiana, 25% of all new COVID-19 cases since August have occurred in children.

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES AND REQUIREMENTS

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

10 AM – 6 PM; Monday – Friday

COVID-19 Testing and First, Second and Booster Vaccination are available per CDC guidelines

Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11

Dream’s Barber and Beauty – 1850 MLK Drive, #C, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 6 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 18 and up

11 AM – 1 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Veteran’s Festival – Beau Jax Craft House, 501 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City

· Saturday, November 6 – Vaccines will be administered to those 18 and up

4 PM – 6 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino – 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 6 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

4 PM – 7 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.