LSU Health Shreveport and Air Force Global Strike Command Sign Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to Study Stress of B-52 Aircrews During Deployment

LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) and Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, have signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to study the physiological and cognitive stress that B-52 Aircrews experience on long-duration deployments.

The research that will be conducted under the CRADA aims to better understand the physiological and cognitive stress that B-52 Aircrews experience on long-duration deployments, also known as sorties. Findings from the project will be used to develop evidence-based training protocols to further optimize the capability and capacity of B-52 Aircrews for sustained and dynamic operations under increased cognitive, emotional, and physical stress conditions.

Dr. Johannes Raabe, a contractor with AFGSC, will serve as the Principal Investigator for the Project. Dr. Tucker Readdy and Ms. Mandy Enlore, both contractors with AFGSC, will serve as Co-Investigators. Dr. Cory Coehoorn, Director of the Rehabilitation Science Program at LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Allied Health Professions will serve as Principal Investigator from LSUHS. Dr. Coehoorn’s research is focused on the impact of heat stress on various occupational groups, including firefighters and the military. His research group uses electroencephalography, salivary analysis, and near-infrared spectroscopy, among many other techniques in their research.

“The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between LSU Health Shreveport and the United States Air Force Global Strike Command is an incredible honor. I am thrilled that the United States Air Force trusts us with this important project. The research will discover the physiological and cognitive impact of B-52 sorties providing important findings and open doors for future research and collaborations that benefit both organizations,” shared Cory Coehoorn, PhD, Associate Professor and Director of PhD Rehabilitation Science at LSU Health Shreveport.

“This agreement will further the command’s understanding of aircrew fatigue, durability and safety which is vital in maximizing the capacity of the B-52 serving on bomber task force and long duration single sorties,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Miller, Director of Operations and Communications for Air Force Global Strike Command. “What we learn here will improve Air Force Global Strike’s ability to provide strategic deterrence anytime…anywhere.”

LSU Health Shreveport and Air Force Global Strike Command share a common goal to advance scientific discovery and ensure the well-being of military personnel serving our country. CRADAs facilitate research collaboration and allow each partner to leverage their complementary strengths and share expertise, facilities, technologies, and other resources that enhance their ability to complete project objectives and gain valuable insights they would not be able to achieve individually. Successful completion of this project is possible with both the technology and expertise provided by LSU Health Shreveport and the technical expertise and access provided by the Air Force.