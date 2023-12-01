LSU Health Shreveport and Grambling State University Sign Memorandum of Understanding Establishing Guaranteed Interview Program with School of Graduate Studies

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a Guaranteed Interview Program (GIP) between Louisiana State University Health Shreveport (LSUHS) School of Graduate Studies and Grambling State University (GSU) was signed at Grambling State University at 1 p.m. today.

The MOU represents the desire of both parties to increase the number of African American students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Louisiana who apply to the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduate Studies. The goal is for these students to subsequently be accepted for admission and graduate with a Master of Science degree or a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree from one of the six doctoral programs offered at LSUHS.

The Guaranteed Interview Program certifies that Grambling State University students who meet specified criteria included in the MOU will be invited to interview with the Admissions Committee of the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduate Studies. The MOU is effective as of December 1, 2023. Applications for the FY24-25 academic year are open and available at schoolofgradstudies.lsuhs.edu.

“The School of Graduate Studies at LSU Health Shreveport has an esteemed history of preparing students to become biomedical scientists, as well as educators equipped to train future generations of basic scientists, physicians, and other healthcare professionals. We are honored to be able to provide a definitive pathway for undergraduate students who desire to continue their education and have a goal of contributing to advances in science and medicine. We are excited for the opportunity to further engage with Grambling State University to enhance the diversity within our School of Graduate Studies, all while encouraging students to continue living, learning, and working in Louisiana,” stated Dr. Chris Kevil, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies.

“The Memorandum of Understanding with the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduate Studies is crucial for fostering collaboration and enhancing academic opportunities for advanced degrees,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “We are excited to add this partnership to the existing list of graduate schools that contribute to dynamic and enriching educational access in Louisiana for students at Grambling State University.”

“The opportunity to pursue further graduate study in the healthcare industry area will be attractive for our undergraduate students,” said Dr. Obadiah Simmons, Interim Executive Director of the Office of Graduate Studies. “The partnership will also provide opportunities for GSU’s graduate programs to engage in collaborative ventures with LSU. We’re excited about the possibilities that await us through this partnership.”

Those who signed the agreement were: LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor David Guzick, MD, PhD; Grambling State University President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr.; and Vice Chancellor for Research and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at LSU Health Shreveport, Chris Kevil, PhD.

Additional university representatives in attendance included: Jason Bodily, PhD, Associate Dean for the LSUHS School of Graduate Studies and Markey Pierre PhD, Vice Chancellor for External Affairs with LSU Health Shreveport.