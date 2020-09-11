LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Shreveport join together to collect supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

Shreveport, LA (September 11, 2020) – LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) and LSU Shreveport (LSUS) are joining forces to collect needed items for Hurricane Laura victims as community service is a hallmark for both campuses as well as for Southfield School and Loyola Prep which kicked off the effort.



A shipping container to house donated items will be available at LSU Health Shreveport from Friday, September 11 at 3pm until 7pm on Tuesday, September 15 at the BRI Curb. LSU Shreveport will accept items at the Pioneer Heritage Center from 8am on Wednesday, September 16 through 5pm on Friday, September 18. Both schools encourage their students and staff to contribute along with their local alumni. The general public is also encouraged to contribute items for this hurricane relief supply drive.



Requested items include:



· Diapers, Wipes



· Children’s Socks & Underwear



· Snack Crackers



· Paper Towels, Trash Bags, Work Gloves



· Bar Soap, Dish Soap, Shampoo, Sponges



· Toothbrushes, Toothpaste



· Toilet Paper



· Batteries, Razors, Insect Repellant



· Tarps, box fans, and flashlights



“LSU Health Shreveport is pleased to be working with our fellow LSU university to help those in south Louisiana who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura,” shared LSUHS Chancellor G. E. Ghali MD. Dr. Larry Clark stated, “Hurricane Laura has had a devastating impact on our state, leaving many communities without basic necessities. This effort is just one way we can help our neighbors to the south regain some semblance of normalcy in their daily lives.”