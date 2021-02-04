LSU Health Shreveport Announces Additional Dates and Locations for COVID-19 Vaccinations

February 4 – LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) is pleased to announce additional dates and locations for COVID-19 vaccinations. As of today, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine remains Louisiana residents age 70 and over. While pre-registration is requested, it is not required. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.



Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine should bring their ID and insurance information.



Those under age 70 may also pre-register to receive the vaccine. Appointment times will be emailed once an individual meets the Louisiana Department of Health criteria to receive the vaccine.



SHREVEPORT:



Friday, February 5

First and second doses of the vaccine will be available:

Louisiana State Fair Ground3701 Hudson Drive8 am to-3:30 pm



Monday, February 8 – Wednesday, February 10

First doses of the vaccine will be administered:

Louisiana State Fair Grounds3701 Hudson Drive8 am to-3:30 pm.



ARCADIA:

Tuesday, February 9

Parking lot of the former Outlet Mall 700 Factory Outlet Drive 10 am to 2pm



MANSFIELD:

Thursday, February 11

Former Wal-Mart Parking lot 10 am to 2pm



Future offering of vaccines by the CEEVT reflect a continued collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal of this community healthcare collaboration is to provide the fastest possible access to the COVID-19 vaccine.



