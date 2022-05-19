LSU Health Shreveport Announces Largest Commencement in Their 49 Year History

206 LSU Health Shreveport students representing the largest graduating class to date will celebrate the culmination of hundreds of hours of academic accomplishment by graduating with a Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD, or Doctorate degree on May 21. Four students will receive a PhD from the School of Graduate Studies; 65 students will receive a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctorate from the School of Allied Health Professions; and 137 students will graduate from the School of Medicine and become Doctors of Medicine.

Graduation for all three of LSU Health Shreveport’s professional schools will take place in a combined ceremony held at Shreveport Convention Center. The ceremony will begin at 10 am.

Dr. William F. Tate IV, President of LSU will give the keynote commencement address.

“We are excited and appreciative of Dr. Tate serving as our commencement speaker. He has shown tremendous interest and support to our institution since becoming LSU’s president. His enthusiasm and education in public health, research and epidemiology make him an ideal speaker for our commencement” stated Dr. David Lewis, Interim Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

Wayne Brown and Randy Morris will represent the LSU Board of Supervisors assisting in the conferring of degrees.

“I am honored, both as a university president and epidemiologist, to speak to the graduating classes at LSU Health Shreveport,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV. “These talented graduates will go on to meet the growing demands for such critical fields as allied health and medicine, and in the process further LSU’s reputation as one of the top providers of healthcare professionals in the state, region, and country. I look forward to the opportunity to share this special moment with them.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services.

Healthcare remains a driving force in the local economy with LSU Health Shreveport contributing over $600 million annually to the local economy. More than 70 percent of the physicians and allied health professionals in the Shreveport/Bossier community received a portion or all their training at LSU Health Shreveport.

99.3% of the graduating medical students matched to residency programs with 44.5 percent staying in Louisiana to complete their residency training, with 31.2 percent staying in Shreveport. 100% of the graduates in the Schools of Allied Health Professions and Graduate Studies have accepted employment offers.

The LSU Health Shreveport graduation ceremony will stream live online at www.youtube.com/user/LSUHSCShreveport.