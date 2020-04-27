LSU Health Shreveport announces private donation in support of mobile COVID-19 testing

LSU Health Shreveport has received a $125,000 gift from Inferno Mfg. Corp. to support its efforts to bring COVID-19 testing to medically under-served areas of northwest Louisiana. The gift will be used in combination with a $175,000 Caddo Parish Commission grant to deploy mobile testing units to both rural and urban areas of Caddo Parish that are experiencing a high occurrence of COVID-19. With Inferno’s gift, LSU Health Shreveport will also expand its mobile testing to six other parishes in north Louisiana.



“People who serve essential roles in our community such as grocery and retail service, nursing homes, and other healthcare services deserve our respect and gratitude. When I read that the Parish had committed to expanding testing, I knew it was going to help a lot of people. But I wanted to make sure we could help even more. My hope is that other business owners will support the research and outreach activities of LSU Health Shreveport. Local businesses have the power to act with speed for the public good” said Allen Organick, owner of Inferno Mfg. Corp.



“The health sciences center is very appreciative of this generous gift from Mr. Organick and Inferno Manufacturing Corp. It will be put to invaluable use in expanding the access to both viral and antibody testing, particularly in underserved areas of north Louisiana,” stated LSU Health Chancellor G. E. Ghali, MD, DDS, FACS, FRCS, (Ed.)



For more information on how to support LSU Health Shreveport’s COVID-19 response efforts, contact Jesse Gilmore with the LSU Health Sciences Foundation at 318-861-0855. Also don’t forget to take advantage of matching funds through Give for Good Day until Tuesday, May 5th.