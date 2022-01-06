LSU Health Shreveport Begins Implementation of Pfizer Booster to those Ages 12-15 Today

Shreveport – In an announcement backed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the LSU Health Shreveport Center for Emerging Viral Threats will begin administration of the authorized third dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 today at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from 10 am to 5pm. Children in this age range are eligible for the booster if they received their second shot five or more months ago. The agency has also authorized a third shot for children ages 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

In regard to vaccines and boosters, the FDA recommends:

If unvaccinated, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA vaccines) are recommended.

Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, may request an additional primary dose.

Those that are fully vaccinated, should request a booster shot if: They received their second Pfizer-BioNTech more than 5 months ago and are age 12+ years They are 18 years of age and received their second Moderna shot more than 6 months ago They received a J&J/Janssen shot more than 2 months ago



COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, third doses and testing are now offered at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds located at 3701 Hudson Drive, Monday through Saturday, from 10AM to 5PM.

Eligible individuals age 5 and above may receive any of the appropriate vaccine or booster at the LSUHS large-scale drive thru site. Any minor under the age of 18 needs a parent present to receive their first vaccine. Minors ages 5-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All vaccinations and/or testing takes place without an individual needing to leave the vehicle. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

Dr. John Vanchiere, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist will be available today at 12:30 PM at the LA State Fairgrounds to answer questions on those ages 12-15 becoming eligible for Pfizer booster. Dr. Vanchiere is the principal investigator (PI) in north Louisiana for the Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Trial.

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE

Louisiana State Fairgrounds – 3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport