LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali has tested positive for COVID-19.



According to a statement released Thursday, Dr. Ghali tested positive on Sunday August 2, 2020, three days after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Thursday July 30, 2020 news conference .



In a statement received via email by the Bossier Press-Tribune newsroom late Thursday afternoon, LSU Health Shreveport spokesperson Lisa Babin said, “Dr. G. E. Ghali, Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport, sends his thanks to all those who have extended their well wishes for his recovery of COVID-19. Dr. Ghali tested positive on Sunday after experiencing a slight cough and fever. He received treatment and has convalesced.”



BPT will update this developing story as further details are made available.