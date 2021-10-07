LSU Health Shreveport Clinical Trials Office Names New Directors

Erin Yates, RN, BSN, has been selected as the Director of the Clinical Trials Office (CTO). As Director, she works closely with the CTO Medical Director, Dr. John Vanchiere, to manage the department and assists in determining the feasibility of proposed clinical trials, allocating the workload of the regulatory team and clinical research coordinators. She is responsible for reviewing federal and state laws, regulations, institutional polices, and guidelines used to provide guidance to faculty, Principal Investigators, and research staff to ensure institutional compliance of human subject laws. Erin spent 15 years as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse before joining the Clinical Trials Office at LSU Health Shreveport in 2019 as a Registered Nurse and the Clinical Research Coordinator for the Children’s Clinical Research Center.

John A. Vanchiere, MD, PhD, has been selected to serve as the Medical Director for the Clinical Trials Office at LSU Health Shreveport. As a physician and scientist, Dr. Vanchiere has dedicated his career to not only treating patients, but also researching diseases and potential treatments. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position having led many research initiatives and serving as the principal investigator on numerous clinical trials, most recently the Pfizer-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine study site in Shreveport. In his new role as Medical Director, Dr. Vanchiere will provide medical support for all clinical trials conducted by LSU Health Shreveport. He will be instrumental in the design and implementation of investigator-initiated clinical trials, determining feasibility of proposed clinical trials and ensuring that clinical trials are in accordance with federal, state, or local laws, and provide input in all federal and state audits of clinical research.

John A. Vanchiere, MD, PhD