LSU Health Shreveport Clinical Trials Office Now Offering mRNA Flu Vaccine Clinical Trial

LSU Health Shreveport is now enrolling participants in a Phase 3 clinical trial to compare the effectiveness of standard flu vaccine to an investigational mRNA flu vaccine. Led by Dr. John Vanchiere, Professor of Pediatrics and Director of Clinical Trials Office, enrollment in the study will continue until mid-December.

Better influenza vaccines are a public health priority, as currently available flu vaccines only confer 40% to 60% protection, and the protection doesn’t carry over from year to year. The flexibility of mRNA technology and its rapid manufacturing could potentially allow better strain matches in future years reducing the number of hospitalizations and deaths resulting from the flu.

Influenza annually causes 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, 12,000 to 52,000 deaths and about $25 billion in economic loss in the U.S. The impact of flu on racial and ethnic minority groups in the U.S. is even larger. Black Americans are 1.8 times more likely than their white counterparts to be hospitalized for flu while Latino and Indigenous Americans are 1.2 and 1.3 times more likely, respectively.

Clinical Trial Information:

Participation is open for individuals who are in good health and who have not received an influenza vaccine within the past six months.

The study will compare the mRNA flu vaccine to standard-dose flu vaccine.

All subjects will receive flu vaccine to protect against 4 strains of flu.

The study will require 1 to 3 in-person visits to the study site over a six-month period, as well as weekly reporting of symptoms using your mobile phone or a similar device provided by the study.

Participants who develop flu-like symptoms will be asked to swab their own noses to test for influenza.

Participants who are 18-64 years old may have blood collected 2-3 times during the study.

Participants that are 65 years old and older will not be required to give blood samples for the study.

Participants will be reimbursed $119 per in-person visit to cover travel costs.

More information about this study and enrollment can be found at www.Fluvaccinestudy.com and at www.clinicaltrials.gov for study #NCT05540522.