LSU Health Shreveport closes vaccinations at Louisiana State Fair Grounds on Wednesday, April 7 due to tornado warnings

As of 3:30 pm today, LSU Health Shreveport has closed its’ vaccination site at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds due to tornado warnings in an effort to keep staff and those seeking the vaccine safe. All individuals may access the vaccine site located nearby at the former Chevywood dealership located at 2627 Linwood Drive until 5 pm today.

Vaccinations will resume at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds on Thursday at 10am – 6pm and again on Friday from 10am – 6pm. First and second doses of vaccine available.