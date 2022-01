Effective Monday, January 24th, The Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport will resume operations at the North Campus site (former Cheyvland dealership) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at this location will be available from 10AM to 5PM.

Vaccines and COVID-19 testing at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds are available today from 10AM to 5PM and will be closed on Saturday, January 22nd.