LSU Health Shreveport Continues Offering Pfizer Booster Vaccines to Eligible Groups + 1st and 2nd Vaccine Doses and COVID-19 Testing

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer COVID-19 Vaccine booster shot to eligible Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who have completed their initial series at least 6 months ago:

• 65 years and older

• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• 18+ who work in high-risk settings. These include but are not limited to healthcare workers, dentists, teachers & their support staff, postal workers, first responders, etc.

• 18+ who live in high-risk settings

Data shows that a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished their primary series 6 months earlier.

LSU Health Shreveport will continue administering Pfizer booster vaccines this week at the North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue from 10 am to 6pm in. New community vaccines sites are also available this week.

No appointments are needed to receive the booster vaccine or first and second doses. COVID-19 testing is also available in select locations as noted below. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. Pre-registration is required if you would like to receive a booster shot from LSU Health Shreveport but received your previous vaccinations from a different location. Please pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine.

LSUHS COVID TESTING & VACCINATION SITES – October 13-16

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM; Testing – rapid and PCR, 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Thursday, October 14 – First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan Street – 4-7 pm; Testing, 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Friday, October 15 – Essence Vax and Vibe, Shreveport River Park, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway – 3-6pm. 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Saturday, October 16 – Dreams Barber and Beauty Shop, 1850 Martin Luther King Drive 11 am-2pm. 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.