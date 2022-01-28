LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Schedule through February 6

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) is continuing COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the North Campus site located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, Monday – Friday, 10AM – 6PM.

PCR Testing is available to all ages.

For Initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but adults aged 18 and older may receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer Booster shot is available to children ages 12 to 17 that have received their second shot five or more months ago.

Regarding Boosters, the FDA recommends:

If unvaccinated, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA vaccines) are recommended.

Those that are fully vaccinated, should request a booster shot if: They received their second Pfizer-BioNTech more than 5 months ago and are age 12+ years They are 18 years of age and received their second Moderna shot more than 6 months ago They received a J&J/Janssen shot more than 2 months ago



All vaccinations and/or testing takes place without an individual needing to leave the vehicle.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses, or the booster. Individuals that received the first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu to receive the booster.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID-19 TESTING & VACCINATION SITE

North Campus (former Chevyland) – 2726 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

10 AM – 6 PM; Monday – Friday

PCR COVID-19 Testing, COVID vaccines and boosters

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center – 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport

Saturday, January 29

9 AM – 12 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Drive, Shreveport

Saturday, January 29

1 PM – 4 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Williams Memorial CME – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, January 29

1 PM – 4 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport

Saturday, February 5

10 AM – 1 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Mitchell Park – 1518 Cox Street, Shreveport

Saturday, February 5

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Clear Horizon Apartments – 4305 Illinois Avenue, Shreveport

· Saturday, February 5

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Goldonna – 3159 Main Street, Goldonna

Saturday, February 5

1 PM – 5 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Springhill Public Health Unit – 110 June Anthony Drive, Springhill