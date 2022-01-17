LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Schedule

Shreveport – The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) continues to provide lifesaving testing and vaccines at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds site located at 3710 Hudson Avenue, Monday through Saturday, 10AM – 5PM. Gates close at 4:30PM. This large-scale community clinic will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—Monday, January 17.

PCR Testing is available to all ages.

For Initial doses of the vaccine, children 5 through 17 years of age may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but adults aged 18 and older may receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer Booster shot is available to children 12 through 17 years of age that have received their second shot five or more months ago.

Regarding Boosters, the FDA recommends:

If unvaccinated, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA vaccines) are recommended.

Those that are fully vaccinated, should request a booster shot if: They received their second Pfizer-BioNTech more than 5 months ago and are age 12+ years They are 18 years of age and received their second Moderna shot more than 6 months ago They received a J&J/Janssen shot more than 2 months ago



All vaccinations and/or testing takes place without an individual needing to leave the vehicle.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged for those ages 18 and up, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID-19 TESTING & VACCINATION SITE

Louisiana State Fairgrounds – 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport

10 AM – 5 PM; Monday – Saturday; gates close at 4:30 PM

PCR COVID-19 Testing, COVID vaccines and boosters

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

Clear Horizon Apartments – 4305 Illinois Ave, Shreveport

Saturday, January 15

9 AM – 12 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Webster Parish Public Health Unit – 1200 Homer Road, Minden

Sunday, January 16

10 AM – 2 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church – 8200 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport

· Sunday, January 16

12 PM – 3 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – 6220 E. Texas St, Bossier City

· Wednesday, January 19

1 PM – 4 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

BilBerry Recreational Center – 1902 Alabama Avenue, Shreveport

· Saturday, January 22

9 AM – 12 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Valencia Recreation Center – 1800 Viking Dr, Shreveport

· Saturday, January 22

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Williams Memorial CME – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, January 22

1 PM – 4 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.