LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for July 23

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 5 and up.

Saturday, July 23, vaccinations will be administered at:

Central Trades and Labor Council from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

7288 Greenwood Rd

Unit 116

Shreveport, LA 71119

Shreveport’s iShuttle will provide FREE transportation to the Central Trades and Labor Council event. Those interested can call 318-347-9012 to schedule a ride.

And

J.S. Clark Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Back to School Event

351 Hearne Ave

Shreveport, LA 71103

Caddo Parish Commission will be distributing $100 gift cards to the first 150 individuals who receive a vaccine and local community groups will be giving away backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine. Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series. Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 TESTING REMINDER: COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the North Campus site as of Tuesday, April 19. Testing is still available at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units, and urgent care facilities. Vaccinations for those ages 6 month to five years should be accessed in your primary care setting.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.