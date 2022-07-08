LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for July 9 and 16

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations.

On July 9, vaccinations will be administered at:

Shreveport Farmer’s Market, from 7:30-9:30am

101 Crockett St – Under the Pavilion in Festival Plaza

Shreveport, LA 71101

And

Galilee Baptist Church, from noon to 2pm

1500 Pierre Ave

Shreveport, LA 71103

Individuals who receive any dose of a COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $100 gift card provided by the City of Shreveport.

On July 16, vaccinations will be administered at:

Shreveport Farmer’s Market, from 7:30-9:30am

101 Crockett St – Under the Pavilion in Festival Plaza

Shreveport, LA 71101

And

Peaceful Rest Church, from noon to 2pm

8200 St. Vincent Ave

Shreveport, 71106

Individuals who receive any dose of a COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $100 gift card provided by the City of Shreveport.

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine. Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series. Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 TESTING REMINDER: COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the North Campus site as of Tuesday, April 19. Testing is still available at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units, and urgent care facilities. Vaccinations for those ages 6 month to five years should be accessed in your primary care setting.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.