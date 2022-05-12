LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for May 13-21

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the North Campus site located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine. Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series. Adults ages 50 years and older, people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and people who got 2 doses (1 primary dose and 1 booster) of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a second booster at least 4 months after their first booster.

All vaccinations take place without an individual needing to leave the vehicle. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 TESTING REMINDER: COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the North Campus site as of Tuesday, April 19. Testing is still available at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units, and urgent care facilities. For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

MAY 2022 LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

LSUHS North Campus (former Chevyland – 2627 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport) Monday – Friday; 10 AM – 6 PM

Martin Luther King Community Center (1341 Russell Rd. in Shreveport) Friday, May 13; 9 AM – 12 PM

Williams Memorial (7288 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport) Saturday, May 14; 12 – 3 PM

Teacher Retirement Meeting at Bill Cockrell Community Center (4109 Pines Rd. in Shreveport) Monday, May 16; 11 AM – 1 PM

Consortium Venue with Caddo Council on Aging (1925 North Market in Shreveport) Friday, May 20; 10 AM – 1 PM

A.B. Palmer Park (547 E 79 th St. in Shreveport) Saturday, May 21; 12 – 2 PM

LSU Health Shreveport vaccination sites will be CLOSED on Monday, May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Vaccination sites will resume all regularly scheduled operation on Tuesday, May 31.