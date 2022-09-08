LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for September 10

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 5 and up. The CEVT is also offering monkeypox vaccines for individuals who meet vaccine criteria.

Saturday, September 10, vaccinations will be administered at:

Pride in the Park Event from 1:00-3:00 PM

Betty Virginia Park

3901 Fairfield Ave

Shreveport, LA 71104

For Monkeypox Vaccinations:

The following individuals are eligible for monkeypox vaccinations, in line with criteria given by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

This includes but is not limited to people who: Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

For more information about monkeypox, visit our website: https://www.lsuhs.edu/centers/center-of-excellence-for-emerging-viral-threats/viral-threats/monkeypox

For COVID-19 Vaccinations:

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine. Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series. Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 TESTING REMINDER: COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the North Campus site as of Tuesday, April 19. Testing is still available at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units, and urgent care facilities. Vaccinations for those ages 6 month to five years should be accessed in your primary care setting.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.