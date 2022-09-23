LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for September 24-25

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.

A limited supply of flu vaccine will be available at both vaccination sites. Individuals are safe to receive both flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.

Saturday, September 24, vaccinations will be administered at:

Shreveport West Center from 12PM-3PM

7288 Greenwood Rd

Shreveport, LA 71119

For Shreveport West Center Event Only:

Shreveport’s iShuttle, LLC will provide FREE transportation to the Shreveport West Center event. Those interested can call 318-347-9012 to schedule a ride.

Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport & Vicinity will be distributing $100 gift cards to the first 50 individuals (limit 2 per household) who receive a vaccine. Persons who have received gift cards at previous events are not eligible.

Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, vaccinations will be administered at:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Vaccination Site from 10AM-4PM

2726 Linwood Ave

Shreveport, LA 71103

For COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations:

Pfizer Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 12+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

Moderna Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 18+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

For Primary and Original Booster Vaccines:

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.