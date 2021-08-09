LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through August 15

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus from 10AM to 12PM. Test results are delivered via email within 72 hours.

Any individuals ages 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results next day via email



Youree Drive Middle School – 6008 Youree Drive, Shreveport

· Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 AM – 11 AM

Asbury United Methodist Church – 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 PM – 4 PM

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Thursdays from 9 AM – 12 PM

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND, AUGUST 7AND 8

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

KOKA Back to School at Summer Grove – 8924 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport

10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Brainy Block Party – 8856 Youree Drive, Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Airline High School– 2801 Airline Drive, Bossier City

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

AB Palmer Recreation Center– 547 E. 79th Street, Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Fellowship Baptist Church – 410 North Circle, Bossier City

10 AM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine





Ratchet City Festival – 101 Travis Street, Shreveport

4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport

12:15 PM – 3 PM;Pfizer vaccine

AB Palmer Recreation Center– 547 E. 79th Street, Shreveport

2 PM – 6 PM;Pfizer vaccine

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM (Dates at this location are constant throughout the month)

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

MONDAY, AUGUST 9

North Webster High School – 101 South Arkansas Street, Spring Hill

· 9 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Harper Elementary School – 618 Germantown Road, Minden

· 9 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Booker T. Washington High School – 2104 Miliam Street, Shreveport

· 9 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Green Oaks High School – 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive, Shreveport

· 1:30 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

KOKA Job Fair – Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites, 2015 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Captain Shreve High School – 6115 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport

2 PM – 5 PM; Pfizer vaccine

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

Northwood High School – 5939 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport

· 9 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Woodlawn High School – 7340 Wyngate Boulevard, Shreveport

· 1:30 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

Southwood High School – 900 Walker Road, Shreveport

· 7:30 AM – 9:30 AM; Pfizer vaccine

Huntington High School – 6801 Rasberry Lane, Shreveport

1:30 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church – 8200 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport

3 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Caddo Parish Magnet High School – 1601 Viking Drive, Shreveport

7:30 AM – 9:30 AM; Pfizer vaccine



Horseshoe Casino – 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City

4 PM – 8 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Greenwood – 9860 Greenwood Springridge Road, Shreveport

10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine





Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Better Together Back to School – Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson, Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Geek’d Con – Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport

12 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

Geek’d Con – Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport

1 PM – 5 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church – 4670 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport