LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through August 29

Over 82,000 vaccinations and 396,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to date. LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Registration is not needed for COVID testing. A CEVT Strike Team member will call with results within 72 hours. A printout of results may be picked up or mailed to the provided address upon request. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus, Monday through Wednesday from 10AM to 12PM.

Any individuals ages 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

If you would like to get a booster shot from LSU Health Shreveport and received your previous dose or doses from a different location, please pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or take medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. Prescription or notation from a physician or other prescriber is not necessary at this time. Patients with one of the above conditions who wish to receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form: https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Center-CP/HANs/HANS21-58Attachment-3rdDoseAttestationForm.pdf.

CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results within 48 hours via telephone.

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Dates recur each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City

· 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Desoto School Board Media Center – 523 Oxford Rd., Mansfield

· 4 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Salem Baptist Church – 5187 Hwy 3276, Stonewall

· 4 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Margaritaville Resort & Casino – 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City

· 10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

Boomtown Resort & Casino – 300 Riverside Dr., Bossier City

· 1 PM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City

· 5 PM – 8 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

LSUS – 1 University Place, Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine



Korner Lounge – 800 Louisiana Avenue, Shreveport

6 PM – 8 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Airline High School – 2801 Airline Dr., Bossier City

4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Airline High School – 2801 Airline Dr., Bossier City

8 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Ben Johnson Educational Center – 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Natchitoches

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

AB Palmer Recreational Center – 547 79th St., Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport

10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church – 410 North Circle, Bossier City

10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport