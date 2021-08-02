LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through August 8

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus from 10AM to 12PM. Test results are delivered via email within 72 hours.

Any individuals age 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results next day via email

Youree Drive Middle School – 6008 Youree Drive, Shreveport

· Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 AM – 11 AM

Asbury United Methodist Church – 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 PM – 4 PM

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Thursdays from 9 AM – 12 PM

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

Natchitoches Central High School – 6513 LA-1, Natchitoches

· 9 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

Margaritaville Casino – 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City

· 10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LA Workforce Commission Job Fair – Shreveport Convention Center

400 Caddo Street, Shreveport

· 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Desoto Media Center– 523 Oxford Road, Mansfield

· 4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Salem Baptist Church – 5187 LA-3276, Stonewall

· 4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

Natchitoches Central High School – 6513 LA-1, Natchitoches

· 9 AM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas Street, Bossier City

· 4 PM – 8 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Boomtown Casino – 300 Riverside Drive, Bossier City

· 1 PM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Byrd High School – 3201 Line Avenue, Shreveport

· 9 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

The Bradford Nursing Home – 3050 Baird Road, Shreveport

· 3 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Arline High School – 2801 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· 4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

Fellowship Baptist Church – 410 North Circle, Bossier City

· 10 AM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Brainy Block Party – 8856 Youree Drive, Shreveport

· 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Airline High School – 2801 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

KOKA Back to School at Summer Grove – 8924 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport

· 10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

AB Palmer Recreation Center– 547 E. 79th Street, Shreveport

· 2 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport

· 12:15 PM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine