LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through July 18

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus from 10AM to 12PM. Test results are delivered via email within 72 hours.

Any individuals age 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results next day via email

Youree Drive Middle School – 6008 Youree Drive, Shreveport

· Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 AM – 11 AM

Asbury United Methodist Church – 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· Mondays from 1 PM – 4 PM

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Thursdays from 9 AM – 12 PM

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

THURSDAY, July 15

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas St, Bossier City

· 11 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Greenwood Terrace Apartments – 4619 Luciana Cir, Shreveport

· 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16

Bradford Nursing Home – 101 South Arkansas Street, Spring Hill

· 3 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Hollywood Heights Apartments – 1915 Patzman Street, Shreveport

· 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, July 17

Fellowship Baptist Church – 410 North Circle, Bossier City

· 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, July 18

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St, Shreveport

· 12 PM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine