LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through June 13

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Those needing an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10AM and 12PM to receive test results via email within 72 hours.

Any individuals age 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results next day via email

Louisiana State Fairgrounds – 3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

· Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 8 AM – 12 PM

Asbury United Methodist Church – 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· Mondays from 1 PM – 4 PM

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Thursdays from 9 AM – 12 PM

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday, June 7 – June 11, from 10 AM – 6 PM

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 5

LP Vaughn Elementary & Middle School – 1500 Gold St, Natchitoches

· Saturday, June 5, from 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

M.R. Weaver Elementary – 520 Par Rd 508, Natchitoches

· Saturday, June 5, from 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Lakeview Junior and Senior High School – 7305 LA-9, Campti

· Saturday, June 5, from 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 6

Cathedral of St. John Berchmans – 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport

· Sunday, June 6, from 11 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport

· Sunday, June 6, from 12 PM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine

TUESDAY, June 8

The Bond House – 720 Briscoe Avenue, Bastrop

· Tuesday, June 8, from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM; Johnson & Johnson

THURSDAY, June 10

Boomtown Casino Hotel – 300 Riverside Drive, Bossier City

· Thursday, June 10, from 1 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, June 11

Eldorado Resort Casino Parking Lot – 451 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

· Friday, June 11, from 3 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Horseshoe Casino – 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City

· Friday, June 11, from 2 PM – 5 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Maggio Grocery – 401 Thompson St, Bossier City

· Friday, June 11, from 1 PM – 3 PM; Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 12

Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 12, from 9 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 12, from 9 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Barksdale Hooter Park – 100 Hooter Park Drive, Bossier City

· Saturday, June 12, from 2 PM – 5 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 13

St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

· Sunday, June 13, from 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine