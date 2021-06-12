LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through June 20

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Those needing an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10AM and 12PM to receive test results via email within 72 hours.

Any individuals age 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results next day via email

Asbury United Methodist Church – 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· Mondays from 1 PM – 4 PM

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Thursdays from 9 AM – 12 PM

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday, June 7 – June 11, from 10 AM – 6 PM

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 12

Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 12, from 9 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 12, from 9 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 12, from 12 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Barksdale Hooter Park – 100 Hooter Park Drive, Bossier City

· Saturday, June 12, from 2 PM – 5 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 13

St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

· Sunday, June 13, from 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

MONDAY, June 14

Benton Middle School – 6136 LA-3, Benton

· Monday, June 14, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Green Acres Middle School – 2220 Airline Dr, Bossier City

· Monday, June 14, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

TUESDAY, June 15

Logansport High School – 17228 LA-5, Logansport

· Tuesday, June 15, from 9 AM – 1 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Mansfield High School – 401 Kings Hwy, Mansfield

· Tuesday, June 15, from 1 PM – 4 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Cope Middle School – 4814 Shed Rd, Bossier City

· Tuesday, June 15, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Haughton Middle School – 250 Champion Shores, Haughton

· Tuesday, June 15, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

WEDNESDAY, June 16

Rusheon Middle School – 2401 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

· Wednesday, June 16, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Elm Grove Middle School – 4301 Panther Dr, Bossier City

· Wednesday, June 16, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, June 17

North Desoto – 2401 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

· Thursday, June 17, from 9 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, June 18

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas St, Bossier City

· Friday, June 18, from 3 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, June 19

Let the Good Times Roll Festival – Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 19, from 8 AM – 12 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine