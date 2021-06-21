LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through June 27

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Those needing an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10AM and 12PM to receive test results via email within 72 hours.

Any individuals age 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results next day via email

Asbury United Methodist Church – 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City

· Mondays from 1 PM – 4 PM

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Thursdays from 9 AM – 12 PM

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

MONDAY – FRIDAY

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 19

Let the Good Times Roll Festival – Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 19, from 8 AM – 12 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Valencia Park Juneteenth Celebration – 1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport

· Saturday, June 19, from 10 AM – 1 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Babbs Park – 708 Waterman Street, Minden

· Saturday, June 19, from 4 PM – 6 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MONDAY, June 21

Christ the King – 6136 LA-3, Benton

· Monday, June 21, from 5 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, June 24

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas St, Bossier City

· Thursday, June 24, from 11 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Greenwood Terrace Apartments – 4619 Luciana Cir, Shreveport,

· Thursday, June 24, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, June 25

Booker T Washington Rehabilitation Center – 7605 Line Ave, Shreveport

· Friday, June 25, from 3 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Hollywood Heights Apartments – 5000 Armstrong Pl, Shreveport

· Friday, June 25, from 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, June 26

LP Vaughn Elementary & Middle School – 1500 Gold St, Natchitoches

· Saturday, June 26, from 10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

M.R. Weaver Elementary – 520 Par Rd 508, Natchitoches

· Saturday, June 26, from 10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 27

St. George Greek Orthodox Church – 1719 Creswell Ave, Shreveport,

· Sunday, June 27, from 8:30 AM – 11:30 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Cathedral of St. John Berchmans – 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport

· Sunday, June 27, from 11 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St, Shreveport

· Sunday, June 27, from 12 PM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine